ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Reinforces Commitment to Digital India Invests US$3 2 billion to add 550MW Data Centre Capacity

Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotizia

(Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - ST(STT GDC), one of the world's fastest-growingcolocation services provider headquartered in Singapore, today announced a significant investment of.2(INR 26,000 crores) to expand itsinby a substantial, nearly tripling