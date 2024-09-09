ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Reinforces Commitment to Digital India, Invests US$3.2 billion to add 550MW Data Centre Capacity (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), one of the world's fastest-growing Data Centre colocation services provider headquartered in Singapore, today announced a significant investment of US$3.2 billion (INR 26,000 crores) to expand its Data Centre Capacity in India by a substantial 550MW, nearly triplingLeggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotiziaNotizie su altre fonti
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Reinforces Commitment to Digital India, Invests US$3.2 billion to add 550MW Data Centre Capacity - STT GDC, along with several other Singapore business leaders, participated in a Business Roundtable with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted by the Singapore Business Federation on 5 September 2024. ( 1) At STT GDC, we want to play an active role in co-investing and contributing to India's long-term success by investing in the foundational digital infrastructure that will help further accelerate Digital India. liberoquotidiano
