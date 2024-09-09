Fonte : pianetamilan di 9 set 2024

Milan collaborazione con New York Yankees | sorpresa a Fallon | VIDEO

Milan, collaborazione con New York Yankees: sorpresa a Fallon | VIDEO (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) Il Milan ha stretto una nuova partnership con New York Yankees. I rossoneri avevano già stretto rapporti l'anno scorso. Ecco il VIDEO
