I vincitori dei Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024: Shogun da record e primo Emmy per Jamie Lee Curtis con The Bear (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) Il drama storico di FX si è già portato a casa 14 statuette, una in più rispetto al precedente record di John Adams nel 2008.Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoonNotizie su altre fonti
- Perché The Bear è agli Emmy 2024 tra le serie comedy e come ha realizzato un record di candidature - Stiamo parlando di un numero davvero importante, ma evidentemente la categoria drama è troppo affollata e frammentata. Nella stagione dei premi può davvero succedere di tutto e non sempre le candidature rispecchiano il gusto del pubblico o il palato dei critici. E, si spera, vi resterà a lungo, anche se Allen è corteggiatissimo. Lo show distribuito in Italia da Disney+ domina oramai da tre anni il numero di nomination grazie alla splendida interpretazione di Jeremy Allen White. gqitalia
- The Bear batte il record di serie comica con 23 nomination agli Emmy - The Bear ha battuto un record con le sue 23 nomination agli Emmy per la stagione 2. "Pesci" è stato l'episodio di punta della stagione, con tre nomination come guest star …. La serie con protagonista il folle chef di Jeremy Allen White ha battuto un record con le sue 23 nomination agli Emmy per la seconda stagione. Il record precedente era quello di 30 Rock con 22 nomination, detenuto dalla serie della NBC dal 2009. movieplayer
- Emmy 2024, le nomination. “Baby Reindeer” a quota 11, record “The Bear” con 23 - . The Bear, altro fenomeno seriale ma su Disney+, ha raggiunto quota 23 nomination (la serie più nominata). Smith (Prime Video)Shogun (Disney+)Slow Horses (AppleTV+)3 Body Problem (Netflix) Migliore attore serie commedia Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, Disney+) Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sky) Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Disney+) Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Disney+) Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, Disney+) D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, Disney+) Migliore attrice serie commedia Quinta bronson Ayo Edebiri Selena Gomez Maya Rudolph Jean Smart Kristen Wiig Migliore serie commedia Abbott Elementary The Bear Curb your enthusiasm Hacks Only murders in the buolding Palm Royale Reservation Dogs What We Do In The Shadows iO Donna ©RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA L'articolo Emmy 2024, le nomination. iodonna
- Shogun wins 14 Emmys at Creative Arts ceremony with Jamie Lee Curtis honoured - Shogun has won the most emmys ever for a single season of a television series, notching 14 at the Creative Arts emmy Awards on Sunday night. rte.ie
- Creative Arts Emmys 2024: Shogun breaks record with most wins, Jamie Lee Curtis scores her first for The Bear - The Creative Arts emmys proved that FX's Shogun was the undisputed frontrunner, and has already broken a record before the main ceremony airs next week. hindustantimes
- The Fallout TV show has won two Emmy Awards - Fallout's not the first videogame adaptation to win at the emmy Awards. Arcane previously scored several, including Outstanding Animated Program, and The Last of Us picked up a bunch too, including ... pcgamer
Video vincitori deiVideo vincitori dei