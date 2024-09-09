Coming Soon | Dorsett Kai Tak A Luxury Haven at the Heart of Kai Tak Sports Park

Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotizia

(Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 -Hospitality International is set to unveil itsflagship,Kai Tak, on September 26. Inspired by the elegance of cruises, the hotel offers upscale living with breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour. Adjacent to the 50,000-seat stadium, it's only 4 MTR stops