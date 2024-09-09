Coming Soon: Dorsett Kai Tak A Luxury Haven at the Heart of Kai Tak Sports Park (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - Dorsett Hospitality International is set to unveil its Luxury flagship, Dorsett Kai Tak, on September 26. Inspired by the elegance of cruises, the hotel offers upscale living with breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour. Adjacent to the 50,000-seat stadium, it's only 4 MTR stopsLeggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotiziaNotizie su altre fonti
- Luxury in Every Detail: A Thoughtful Celebration of Love at Dorsett Kai Tak - Couples can opt for an outdoor ceremony at the podium area, featuring an iridescent backdrop of the new "Pearl of the Orient" Hong Kong Stadium, for only an additional HK$388 per person. Banquets take place in the impressive 415 sq. The Dorsett Kai Tak Wedding Journey* ? Pre-wedding meal plans with Nutrition Kitchen ? Custom Signature Wedding Cocktail masterclass at Jin Bo Law, Dorsett Kai Tak's Skybar ? A Signature Wedding Scent workshop with BeCandle ? After party catering by Shake Shack ? Complimentary 1-night stay at Premier City Sky View Room with breakfast for two Magnificent banquets start from HK$12,388 for lunch and HK$16,388 for dinner (12 guests per table). liberoquotidiano
