Apple ridefinisce l’ascolto wireless con i nuovi AirPods 4

(Adnkronos) – Durante l'evento "It's Glowtime", Apple ha presentato non solo l'attesissimo iPhone 16, ma anche la nuova generazione dei suoi iconici auricolari wireless: gli AirPods 4. Questa nuova linea promette di rivoluzionare l'esperienza audio, offrendo una combinazione di innovazione tecnologica e design raffinato. Apple ha deciso di sostituire i precedenti AirPods 2 e 3
