AEW: Due folli chiusi in una gabbia! Match violentissimo tra Adam Page e Swerve Strickland (Di domenica 8 settembre 2024) Nella rivalità infinita tra Adam Page e Swerve Strickland questa notte è stato scritto un nuovo capitolo in uno Steel Cage Match, con la struttura usata per contenere e concentrare tutto l’odio che scorre tra i due, un odio che è tornato a scorrere in queste due settimane post All In con Adam Page che mercoledì ha bruciato la nuova casa di Strickland, una casa comprata solo pochi giorni prima e che tanto rappresentava per l’ex campione in quanto era la casa in cui ha trascorso la sua difficile infanzia.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- AEW: Due folli chiusi in una gabbia! Match violentissimo tra Adam Page e Swerve Strickland - Tra i tanti oggetti contundenti usati, Page ha tirato fuori uno spuntone di legno, preso dalla casa in fiamme di Strickland, ma è stato proprio l’ex campione ad usarlo ripetutamente sul volto del cowboy portando ad un’ulteriore e copiosa fuoriuscita di sangue. Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now! href="https://twitter. L’epilogo del match è stato folle, dopo aver colpito con una powerbomb dal paletto, Page ha infierito con l’utilizzo di una sedia, fino a cimentarsi in un’operazione odontoiatrica con la rimozione del dente d’oro di Strickland. zonawrestling
- AEW: Due folli chiusi in una gabbia! Match violentissimo tra Adam Page e Swerve Strickland - com/hashtag/HangmanAdamPage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HangmanAdamPage | @swerveconfident pic. Strickland ha perso completamente i sensi e l’arbitro ha chiamato la fine di questo brutale match con i medici che sono subito corsi sul ring per sincerarsi delle condizioni dell’ex campione mondiale. com/Ikf2U8GLwb— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2024 Memories of a house no more DRIVEN into the skull of Adam Page!Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now! href="https://twitter. zonawrestling
- AEW: Due folli chiusi in una gabbia! Match violentissimo tra Adam Page e Swerve Strickland - Dopo diversi minuti in favore del cowboy Strickland ha reagito con l’utilizzo di una sedia e soprattutto un blocco di cemento su cui ha fatto cadere di schiena l’avversario. Successivamente si è passati al tavolo, distrutto con uno Swerve Stomp dal paletto, ma in tutto questo Page non ha mai ceduto al conto di 3. com/hashtag/HangmanAdamPage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HangmanAdamPage | @swerveconfident pic. zonawrestling
