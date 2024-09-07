Reunion di Beautiful a Venezia ’81: sul red carpet sfilano Brooke e Ridge (col cagnolino nella borsa) (Di sabato 7 settembre 2024) Ieri sera a Venezia '81 è andata in scena una vera e propria Reunion di Beautiful. A incontrarsi sul red carpet sono stati Katherine Kelly, alias Brooke Logan, e Ronn Moss, alias Ridge Forrester: ecco cosa hanno indossato per l'occasione. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- A Pink Floyd mini-reunion: Late bandmate on new David Gilmour album - David Gilmour is back with his first new album in nine years, even setting up a partial Pink Floyd reunion with a late bandmate, who can be heard on "Luck And Strange" - out on September 6. There's ... msn
- Reunion di Beautiful a Venezia ’81: sul red carpet sfilano Brooke e Ridge (col cagnolino nella borsa) - Ieri sera a Venezia ’81 è andata in scena una vera e propria reunion di beautiful. A incontrarsi sul red carpet sono stati Katherine Kelly, alias Brooke Logan, e Ronn Moss, alias Ridge Forrester: ecco ... fanpage
- Sharing the gift of reunions - My Magical Mystery Nostalgia Tour has come to an end. It’s time to return to the present time. Which isn’t that great. But it’s all we got. Pam accuses me of being a serial nostalgic. She’s right. The ... marshallindependent
Video Reunion BeautifulVideo Reunion Beautiful