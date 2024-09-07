iPhone 16 e Watch Serie 10, cosa aspettarsi dall’evento Apple (Di sabato 7 settembre 2024) Mancano due giorni a quello che storicamente è l’evento di tecnologia più seguito dell’anno: il lancio dei nuovi iPhone. Attesi anche i nuovi Apple Watch e le AirPods 4. Leggi tutta la notizia su ddayNotizie su altre fonti
- Apple watch 10 e nuovi iPhone: cosa aspettarsi dall'evento ‘It's glowtime’ del 9 settembre - Apple ha ufficialmente annunciato che il suo atteso evento di lancio si terrà il 9 settembre 2024. . Gli analisti e gli appassionati di tecnologia saranno attenti a valutare come le nuove caratteristiche si posizioneranno rispetto alla concorrenza e quali innovazioni influenzeranno il mercato dei dispositivi mobili e dell'elettronica di consumo. Inoltre, si attendono aggiornamenti software, tra cui iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2 e macOS Sequoia. quotidiano
- Apple prepara versioni sottilissime di iPhone, MacBook e Watch stile ultimo iPad Pro - Una nuova generazione di dispositivi con uno spessore ridotto al minimo grazie, alle nuove soluzioni costruttive. wired
- The iPhone is getting a ‘glow’ up. What to expect from Apple’s Monday event - Apple excited fans with its vision for its “Apple Intelligence” AI artificial intelligence system“Apple Intelligence” artificial intelligence system earlier this year. Now, it’s time for the company ... cnn
- I don’t know anything about the next Apple Watch, and I love it - The next Apple watch is almost here, and for once we don't seem to know much about it ahead of the launch. I couldn't be happier about it either. digitaltrends
- Base iPhone 16 is getting a lot more color options than the Pro - But the non-Pro models — base and Plus — will not only change out the yellow for a white variant, they’ll also get new shades. These new shades will apply to blue, green and pink. New colors aren’t ... phonearena
Video iPhone WatchVideo iPhone Watch