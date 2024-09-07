Agatha All Along – il nuovo promo in VHS anticipa dell’horror retrò

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di sabato 7 settembre 2024) L’ultimo teaser diAllracconta l’horror dell’era VHS per la prossima serie Marvel. Nella nuova clip, lo spettacolo è pubblicizzato come “dalle menti dietro WandaVision” con caratterie un filtro granuloso sul filmato del trailer.Harkness e la sua congrega di streghe avranno da fare con i mostri che vivono su The Witches’ Road. Il teaser evidenzia alcuni ghoul e demoni. Chiaramente il marketing di Halloween è qualcosa che la Marvel vuole portare a casa dato che mancano poco meno di due settimane adAll. Dai un’occhiata tu stesso alteaserproprio qui. I produttori della Marvel Television hanno detto cheAllriprenderà da WandaVision. Ma il primo trailer della serie Disney+ sembrava una parodia di un serial poliziesco.