Agatha All Along – il nuovo promo in VHS anticipa dell’horror retrò (Di sabato 7 settembre 2024) L’ultimo teaser di Agatha All Along racconta l’horror dell’era VHS per la prossima serie Marvel. Nella nuova clip, lo spettacolo è pubblicizzato come “dalle menti dietro WandaVision” con caratteri retrò e un filtro granuloso sul filmato del trailer. Agatha Harkness e la sua congrega di streghe avranno da fare con i mostri che vivono su The Witches’ Road. Il teaser evidenzia alcuni ghoul e demoni. Chiaramente il marketing di Halloween è qualcosa che la Marvel vuole portare a casa dato che mancano poco meno di due settimane ad Agatha All Along. Dai un’occhiata tu stesso al nuovo teaser retrò proprio qui. I produttori della Marvel Television hanno detto che Agatha All Along riprenderà da WandaVision. Ma il primo trailer della serie Disney+ sembrava una parodia di un serial poliziesco.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- Agatha All Along – il nuovo spot rivela un Easter Egg del Mago di Oz - ” Agatha si è sempre ispirata alle famose streghe Il Mago di Oz non è l’unica strega famosa che riceve un po’ di amore in Agatha All Along. Hahn ha rivelato: “C’è un po’ di Nancy Myers lì dentro, c’è, [come] per le streghe, un po’ dell’amicizia di Hocus Pocus – le amicizie profonde e dolci – e anche il terrore della magia pratica, di cose come Poltergeist o E. nerdpool
- Agatha All Along: il nuovo spot in stile VHS sottolinea l'atmosfera horror - Un promo dello show Nel video diffuso dalla Marvel si ricorda il legame tra Agatha All Along e WandaVision prima di ribadire che la storia proporrà nelle puntate eventi in cui non mancheranno demoni, creature sovrannaturali, pericoli e vari mostri che ostacoleranno il percorso che compieranno Agatha Harkness e l'adolescente misterioso interpretato …. movieplayer
- Agatha: All Along, una clip anticipa nuovi mostri Marvel - L’horror è diventato sempre più prevalente nella produzione dell’azienda. Insieme, Agatha e questo misterioso adolescente mettono insieme una congrega disperata e partono per la strada, la strada, la strada…”. Quello rosso del trailer è in primo piano, ma le minacce che la congrega di Kathryn Hahn dovrà affrontare durante il viaggio sono molteplici. nerdpool
- Title, First Look Of Mammootty-Gautham Menon Film Revealed! - As Malayalam actor Mammootty celebrates his 73rd birthday on September 7, the title and first look of his next with Gautham Vasudev Menon has been unveiled. Titled Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, the ... msn
- Agatha All Along producer explains that very long fake title gag - One of the weirder little gags from Marvel’s various TV ambitions over the last few years played out, quite publicly, over several months stretching forward from 2021, when Disney announced it was ... avclub
- ‘Agatha All Along’ EP Mary Livanos on the Ever-Changing Title Gag and Following Up a Chart-Topping Single - The team decided to trick fans with a series of fake titles for the show "after the best day of brainstorming I think we've ever had," says the executive producer. hollywoodreporter
Video Agatha AllVideo Agatha All