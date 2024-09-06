Wolf Man: il teaser trailer del film Blumhouse (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) Pochi minuti fa Universal Pictures ha diffuso in rete il teaser trailer di Wolf Man, la nuova rivisitazione del mostro classico targata Blumhouse Productions. Il film, come noto, è stato rinviato alla data del 17 gennaio del 2025 per permettere una distribuzione all’interno di uno slot di mercato più vantaggioso. La lunga attesa degli appassionati, però, con il teaser trailer di oggi può essere in parte ripagata. Nel breve video, infatti, vengono mostrate alcune sequenze agghiaccianti, attraverso un tono assolutamente cupo, insomma proprio come un film sul mitico Uomo Lupo dovrebbe essere. From the Director of The Invisible Man, #WolfManMovie is in theaters January.pic.twitter.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
