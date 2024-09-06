Fonte : wired di 6 set 2024

Switch 2 entra in produzione di massa e sarà retrocompatibile

Switch 2 entra in produzione di massa e sarà retrocompatibile (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) La console Nintendo di nuova generazione sembra pronta a essere presentata a breve e a debuttare nella primavera 2025
Leggi tutta la notizia su wired
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Neva è entrato in fase gold, uscirà a ottobre - Neva è entrato in fase gold, uscirà a ottobre | Nomada Studio ha completato i lavori sul suo prossimo videogioco. thegamesmachine

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, disponibile un nuovo trailer - The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, disponibile un nuovo trailer | News | Disponibile il nuovo trailer dedicato al titolo della Grande N. thegamesmachine

  • DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake: aperte le prenotazioni - SQUARE ENIX annuncia che da oggi è possibile prenotare DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake, in uscita il prossimo 14 novembre. akibagamers

Video di Tendenza
Video Switch entra
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.