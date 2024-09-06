Swap Party - Festa del baratto (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) ISRAA, e in particolare Casa Albergo Salce e Borgo Mazzini Smart Cohousing, hanno promosso per sabato 7 settembre, presso il chiostro dell’ex Umberto I° (accesso da Borgo Mazzini n. 23) uno Swap Party, che in lingua italiana può essere tradotto “Festa del baratto”, dalle ore 15,30 alle ore 17,30Leggi tutta la notizia su trevisotodayNotizie su altre fonti
Festa del baratto nel chiostro della casa di riposo, debutta il nuovo "Swap Party" - TREVISO - Festa del baratto nel centro di Treviso. È questo il cuore dell'iniziativa "swap party" lanciata dall'Israa, l'istituto delle case di riposo, messe in calendario per domani pomeriggio,
