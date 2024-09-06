Real Madrid: Andy Mangan nello staff di Carlo Ancelotti (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) Carlo Ancelotti amplia il suo staff tecnico. Su consiglio del figlio Davide, vice allenatore, è entrato a far parte dello staff tecnico Andy Mangan, attualmente allo Stockport nella terza divisione inglese. Come riporta il The Athletic, Mangan verrò integrato quando avrà il permesso di lavoro. Un’aggiunta importante e mirata, grazie ai rapporti che Davide Ancelotti già aveva con il tecnico dello Stockport. Real Madrid: Andy Mangan nello staff di Carlo Ancelotti SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
