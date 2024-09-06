Parte la MotoGp ed è subito festa con le acrobazie della Red Bull Riders Night (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) Viale Ceccarini è stato riempito da una folla di persone che ha accolto con entusiasmo ogni singola esibizione di “Red Bull Riders Night”, l’attesissimo evento inserito nel grande palinsesto di “The Riders’ Land Experience” che racconta l’adrenalina e l’atmosfera del Motomondiale nella Terra deiLeggi tutta la notizia su riminitodayNotizie su altre fonti
- The Bikeriders, la recensione: bulli, pupe e quell'America dal respiro cinematografico - L'ispirazione, che odora di Marlboro, birra calda e libertà, arriva …. The Bikeriders di Jeff Nichols ha la capacità di raccontare il duplice volto degli Stati Uniti d'America, accavallando un passaggio generazionale che riflette solidamente il respiro cinematografico voluto dal regista. Sembra una banalità, eppure The Bikeriders, presentato al Telluride Film Festival 2023, è un'opera estremamente cinematica (nel senso stretto del termine), che parte da un contesto di per sé iconico rispetto all'immaginario umano e geografico che abbiamo rispetto agli USA. movieplayer
- Preview BEMER Cyclassics Hamburg 2024 | Will European Championship men aim for question mark or exclamation mark! - Cycling takes place in Germany on the final day of the Vuelta a España. In the fall, the BEMER Cyclassics in the northern German city of Hamburg is a regular event, which many riders can use this ... msn
- Lewiston Roundup kicks off with cheers as TJ Gray wins Xtreme Bulls event - LEWISTON, ID- The first night of the 90th annual Lewiston Roundup is officially in the books. It was a loud night, filled with lots of cheers and excitement.The first night welcomed over 3,500 ... msn
- Sore champ sorry for ‘dangerous’ crash claim, Martin into enemy territory, Aussie lauds ‘scary’ Marquez: Insider’s Guide - Sore champ sorry for ‘dangerous’ crash claim, Martin into enemy territory, Aussie lauds ‘scary’ Marquez: Insider’s Guide ... foxsports.au
Video Parte MotoGpVideo Parte MotoGp