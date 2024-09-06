OPPO Renews Partnership with UEFA for the Next Three Seasons (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) MADRID, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 September 2024 - OPPO has announced that it has renewed its Partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for the Next Three Seasons, covering multiple UEFA competitions including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Futsal Champions League finals and the UEFA Youth LeagueLeggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotiziaNotizie su altre fonti
- Sony annuncia i due proiettori BRAVIA 9 e BRAVIA 8 con supporto a flussi 4K/120hz e bassa latenza - 06 SET Amazfit T-Rex 3 ufficiale: lo smartwatch super resistente per le avventure outdoor 06 SET oppo prolunga la sua partnership con UEFA per le prossime tre stagioni 06 SET Il nuovo Google Pixel 9 ... smarthome.hwupgrade
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D: la CPU gaming economica con 3D V-Cache arriva in Europa - 06 SET Amazfit T-Rex 3 ufficiale: lo smartwatch super resistente per le avventure outdoor 06 SET oppo prolunga la sua partnership con UEFA per le prossime tre stagioni 06 SET Il nuovo Google Pixel 9 ... hwupgrade
- OPPO Renews Partnership with UEFA for the Next Three Seasons - MADRID, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 September 2024 - oppo has announced that it has renewed its partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for the next three seasons, ... adnkronos
Video OPPO RenewsVideo OPPO Renews