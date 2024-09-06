Golden Night a Valmadrera (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) A Valmadrera torna la Golden Night. Sabato 7 settembre, dalle 18 a mezzanotte, i negozi tra le centralissime via Roma e via Manzoni animeranno la serata e la notte in città. Negozi aperti, musica, mangiafuoco, gonfiabili e truccabimbi, karaoke, teatro dei burattini, sfilata di moda, ballo e DjLeggi tutta la notizia su leccotodayNotizie su altre fonti
- Golden Night a Valmadrera - A Valmadrera torna la golden night. Sabato 7 settembre, dalle 18 a mezzanotte, i negozi tra le centralissime via Roma e via Manzoni animeranno la serata e la notte in città. Negozi aperti, musica, man ... leccotoday
- Lehigh Valley high school football: Becahi overcomes its own mistakes to beat Berks Catholic 28-10 - Three turnovers and 10 penalties posed problems for Becahi football, but the golden Hawks still beat Berks Catholic to close their nonleague schedule ... mcall
- Emi Martinez repeats lewd World Cup final celebration with replica Copa America trophy - Emiliano Martinez has reprised his lewd trophy-winning celebration, this time with a replica of the Copa America ... telegraph.co.uk
Video Golden NightVideo Golden Night