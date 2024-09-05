Verizon acquista Frontier communication per 20 miliardi (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Verizon communications sta acquisendo Frontier communications, il più grande fornitore di servizi Internet in fibra pura negli Stati Uniti, in un accordo interamente in contanti del valore di 20 miliardi di dollari. Il gigante delle telecomunicazioni, come riporta il Wsj ha annunciato che la transazione, la cui conclusione è prevista in circa 18 mesi, dovrebbe incrementare i ricavi e la crescita degli utili rettificati al momento della chiusura dell'operazione.Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Verizon buying Frontier Communications in $20B deal to strengthen its fiber network - The price tag for frontier, based in Dallas, is sizeable given its 2.2 million fiber subscribers across 25 states. 5newsonline
- Telecomunicazioni Verizon acquista Frontier Communication per 20 miliardi di dollari - verizon Communications sta acquisendo frontier Communications, il più grande fornitore di servizi Internet in fibra pura negli Stati Uniti, in un accordo interamente in contanti del valore di 20 milia ... bluewin.ch
- Verizon to acquire Frontier in $20 bln deal to boost fiber network - STORY: verizon said Thursday (September 5) it will buy frontier Communications in a deal worth $20 billion.The acquisition would see the U.S. wireless carrier expand its fiber network beyond its core ... finance.yahoo
