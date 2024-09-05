Trump al town hall moderato da Hannity (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) L’ex presidente americano Donald Trump ha partecipato al town hall moderato dal conduttore di Fox News Sean Hannity. Trump ha attaccato duramente la vicepresidente e sua rivale alle elezioni di novembre Kamala Harris. Trump al town hall: cosa ha detto? L’ex presidente americano Donald Trump ha partecipato a un town hall in Pennsylvania moderato dalLeggi tutta la notizia su periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
- VP Harris staying in Pittsburgh while preparing for debate with former President Trump - The vice president is expected to remain in Pittsburgh from this afternoon through Tuesday, when she will travel to Philadelphia for a presidential debate with former President Donald trump in ... cbsnews
- Trump vows to 'heal our world' after fatal Georgia school shooting: 'Sick and angry' - Former President Donald trump said he would "heal our world" in his Fox News town hall after fatal Georgia school shooting that left at least four people dead on Wednesday. aol
- Trump's Return Could Weaken US Nuclear Response to North Korea: South - South Korea is under the protection of the extended deterrence from the U.S., also known as "nuclear umbrella." ... newsweek
Video Trump townVideo Trump town