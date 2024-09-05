Queen Barcelona Opera Rock: energia allo stato puro al Teatro Antico di Taormina (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Rock e lirica insieme per un concerto unico. L’album capolavoro dei Queen, Barcelona, rivivrà al Teatro Antico di Taormina, venerdì 13 settembre a partire dalle ore 21, nella chiave sinfonica arrangiata ad hoc dal maestro Roberto Molinelli.Ad allietare il pubblico sarà in particolare laLeggi tutta la notizia su messinatodayNotizie su altre fonti
- Barça nominated as favorite for Best Women's Team of the Year award - FC barcelona women, the top pick to win the Best Team of the 2023-24 season at the Ballon d'Or Gala happening on October 28, 2024 at the Theatre du Chatelet in ... mundodeportivo
- ‘Embrace and adapt’: Singapore transgender beauty queen on her journey to Miss Universe - SINGAPORE: Since Miss Universe Singapore, widely regarded as the biggest pageant in the city state, announced that a transgender woman had made the finals last week, beauty queen Qatrisha Zairyah has ... thestar.my
Video Queen BarcelonaVideo Queen Barcelona