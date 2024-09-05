Fonte : messinatoday di 5 set 2024

Queen Barcelona Opera Rock | energia allo stato puro al Teatro Antico di Taormina

Queen Barcelona Opera Rock: energia allo stato puro al Teatro Antico di Taormina (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Rock e lirica insieme per un concerto unico. L’album capolavoro dei Queen, Barcelona, rivivrà al Teatro Antico di Taormina, venerdì 13 settembre a partire dalle ore 21, nella chiave sinfonica arrangiata ad hoc dal maestro Roberto Molinelli.Ad allietare il pubblico sarà in particolare la
