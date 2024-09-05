“Non ha pagato 14 milioni di tasse” Il figlio di Biden si dichiarerà colpevole di evasione fiscale

“Non ha pagato 1,4 milioni di tasse”. Il figlio di Biden si dichiarerà colpevole di evasione fiscale (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Mossa a sorpresa di Hunter Biden che finora si era sempre dichiarato innocente. Sarà così evitato il processo, sicuramente imbarazzante per il padre Joe impegnato nelle sue ultime settimane da Presidente. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- David Weiss - The president's son, Hunter biden, will accept a guilty verdict in his trial for tax evasion in California. He is accused of failing to pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes. cbsnews
- U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona Announces Back to School Bus Tour - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona launched the 2024 Back to School Bus Tour from Sept. 3rd to Sept. 6th. The week-long, multi-state road trip showcased the many ways schools, families, and ... lawndalenews
- A simple Google search could have saved singer Tyrese Gibson a whole lot of embarrassment - Gibson's claim about the biden administration and hate crime legislation is false, but it shows in part how Black people can be targeted with political misinformation. yahoo
