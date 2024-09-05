Mexican Party e dj set a Struppa con l' Associazione Gau

Leggi tutta la notizia su genovatoday

(Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Sabato 7 settembre, a partire dalle ore 19:30, l'GAU - Giovani Amici Uniti diorganizza ilnella sede di piazza Suppini, 4. Nel menù specialità messicane come nachos, empanadas, quesadillas. Contributo di 25 euro per gli adulti e di 15 euro per i bambini. A