Martial, DECISA la PROSSIMA DESTINAZIONE dell’ex attaccante del Manchester United (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Martial, l’ex obiettivo può FINIRE in Brasile: CONTATTI con quel club! L’attaccante valuta le OPZIONI per il suo futuro Per diverso tempo il nome di Antony Martial era stato accostato a molte squadre in questo periodo di calciomercato dopo l’addio al Manchester United. Si stanno valutando molte ipotesi: l’ultima di esse lo potrebbe portare in Brasile, dove loLeggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24Notizie su altre fonti
- Martial, nuova pretendente oltreoceano: riflessioni in corso - Visualizzazioni: 1 L’ex attaccante del Manchester United Anthony martial, sta ancora cercando squadra. Tante proposte sono arrivate dall’Europa ma non solo. Tutti i dettagli. Il francese non ha ancora ... calciostyle
- Anthony Martial 'is approached by another club' over potential move following his Man United exit - after the forward was 'offered the biggest contract in a different side's ... - martial (left) remains without a club, but had been linked with several during the transfer window. Due to being a free agent, however, he can join a club outside of any window. dailymail.co.uk
- Flamengo contact former Manchester United striker Anthony Martial - Brazilian club Flamengo have entered the race to sign Anthony martial. They see him as a replacement for the injured Pedro. khelnow
