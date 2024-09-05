Martial DECISA la PROSSIMA DESTINAZIONE dell’ex attaccante del Manchester United

Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24

(Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024), l’ex obiettivo può FINIRE in Brasile: CONTATTI con quel club! L’valuta le OPZIONI per il suo futuro Per diverso tempo il nome di Antonyera stato accostato a molte squadre in questo periodo di calciomercato dopo l’addio al. Si stanno valutando molte ipotesi: l’ultima di esse lo potrebbe portare in Brasile, dove lo