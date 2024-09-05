Lo Shuttle «Discovery» e il suo primo volo (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Il 5 settembre 1984 concludeva la prima missione all'epilogo della Guerra Fredda, nell'era Reagan. Sopravvissuto dopo i disastri dei gemelli «Challenger» e «Columbia», svolse 39 voli fino al 2011. Storia e immagini. Leggi tutta la notizia su laverita.infoNotizie su altre fonti
- Shuttle Pharma Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Selective Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors for the Treatment of Human Disease - shuttle Pharmaceuticals, a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today announced the ... finance.yahoo
- Los Alamos Historical Society Announces First Lecture Of The Season Sept. 10 With NASA Astronaut Richard ‘Mike’ Mullane - NASA Astronaut Richard ‘Mike’ Mullane to speak at Sept. 10 Los Alamos Historical Society lecture event. Courtesy photo LAHS HISTORICAL SOCIETY NEWS RELEASE The Los Alamos Historical ... losalamosreporter
- McAuliffe statue unveiled at Concord State House grounds in day of history, emotion and inspiration - Six-year-old Ollie Tyrrell knows all about Christa McAuliffe. He hopes to be an astronaut someday and frequently visits the planetarium at the McAuliffe-Shepard discovery Center in Concord. sentinelsource
Video Shuttle DiscoveryVideo Shuttle Discovery