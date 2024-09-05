La wXw bandisce Tristan Archer dai suoi show dopo le dichiarazioni di Amale (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Martedì abbiamo riportato la notizia in cui la Wrestler francese Amale (apparsa anche sui ring italiani) ha denunciato gli abusi e le violenze subite dal wrestler francese Tristan Archer durante la loro relazione (QUI tutti i dettagli). L’uscita della notizia ha ovviamente avuto ripercussioni sulla carriera di Archer, con la WWE che ha bandito il lottatore da qualsiasi segmento o impegno con la federazione negli show francesi ed europei.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
