Fonte : zonawrestling di 5 set 2024

La wXw bandisce Tristan Archer dai suoi show dopo le dichiarazioni di Amale

La wXw bandisce Tristan Archer dai suoi show dopo le dichiarazioni di Amale (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Martedì abbiamo riportato la notizia in cui la Wrestler francese Amale (apparsa anche sui ring italiani) ha denunciato gli abusi e le violenze subite dal wrestler francese Tristan Archer durante la loro relazione (QUI tutti i dettagli). L’uscita della notizia ha ovviamente avuto ripercussioni sulla carriera di Archer, con la WWE che ha bandito il lottatore da qualsiasi segmento o impegno con la federazione negli show francesi ed europei.
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti
  • wXw will no longer work with Tristan Archer following abuse allegations - Germany’s Westside Xtreme Wrestling has commented on tristan archer. Yesterday, former NXT UK wrestler Amale posted a statement to X accusing archer of physical and emotional abuse. She also stated ... msn

  • Tristan Archer nei guai, arrivano pesanti accuse da Amale - tristan archer, wrestler francese che ha lottato nel roster di NXT UK, è stato accusato di violenze e molestie da parte della lottatrice Amale. Il wrestler nato ad Amiens si è esibito diverse volte in ... theshieldofwrestling

  • Former WWE NXT UK Wrestler Amale Accuses Tristan Archer Of Abuse - Former WWE NXT UK wrestler Amale accuses tristan archer, who competed in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic as Clement Petiot, of harassment and abuse ... wrestlinginc

Video di Tendenza
Video wXw bandisce
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.