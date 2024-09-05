La scelta di Nora, docente influencer su Instagram: “Basta social, non sono più io, sono il mio profilo. Voglio mostrare loro che è possibile vivere oltre gli schermi” (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) EleoNora Orsi, nota come Nora su Instagram, ha deciso di lasciare la piattaforma di social media per concentrarsi sulla sua vita oltre gli schermi. La decisione è stata presa per ridurre lo stress e aumentare la concentrazione, e per valorizzare la cultura e la complessità in un mondo che punta alla semplificazione e alla mediocrità. L'articolo La scelta di Nora, docente influencer su Instagram: “Basta social, non sono più io, sono il mio profilo. Voglio mostrare loro che è possibile vivere oltre gli schermi” . Leggi tutta la notizia su orizzontescuolaNotizie su altre fonti
