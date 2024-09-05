"International Observe the Moon Night 2024": appuntamento a Pontecagnano (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Il Centro Astronomico "Neil Armstrong" Salerno (di seguito CANA), risponde presente all'appello della NASA ed organizza il giorno 14 settembre 2024, a partire dalle ore 19:00, l'evento "International Observe the Moon Night" all'interno del Parco Eco Archeologico di Pontecagnano Faiano (inLeggi tutta la notizia su salernotodayNotizie su altre fonti
- The 1st Milky Way black hole image was groundbreaking — the next could be even better - The Event Horizon Telescope’s new abilities will help it see more details in the ring of light surrounding a black hole’s shadow. space
- September shaping up to be fantastic planet viewing month - TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —If you are a fan of looking up at the night sky, then September is shaping up to be a perfect month for you. Several events are happening throughout this month at ... kmvt
- Roma celebra la quattordicesima edizione della Notte Internazionale della Luna con eventi imperdibili - Roma, il 14 settembre, si prepara a un evento di grande importanza, l'International observe the moon Night, una manifestazione globale dedicata ... occhioche
Video International ObserveVideo International Observe