Hulk Hogan spaventato per Mike Tyson dopo un allenamento con Jake Paul: “Non voglio lo uccida” (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Hulk Hogan è seriamente preoccupato per Mike Tyson, dopo aver assistito agli allenamenti del suo prossimo rivale sul ring Jake Paul. L'appuntamento di boxe è in programma il 15 novembre. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- Mike Tyson warned he could die in controversial Jake Paul boxing fight - Jake Paul will be the favourite to beat mike Tyson when the rivals meet in the boxing ring in Texas in November ... mirror.co.uk
- ‘He’s going to kill somebody’ – Fears for Mike Tyson, 58, in Jake Paul fight after WWE legend watches YouTuber train - WWE legend Hulk hogan revealed his genuine fear that Jake Paul could KILL mike Tyson in their fight. The YouTuber-turned-boxer faces the heavyweight great on November 15 in Texas in a clash that ... thesun.co.uk
- ‘I don’t want him to kill Mike’ – WWE legend Hulk Hogan in dramatic Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson U-turn - Hulk hogan has totally changed his opinion on the most controversial fight of 2024. The WWE legend was originally excited to watch Jake Paul square off against mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium ... talksport
Video Hulk HoganVideo Hulk Hogan