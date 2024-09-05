Gemini rivoluziona Google Photos: ecco cosa sta per cambiare (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Google Photos continua a rinnovarsi e, come era lecito attendersi, lo fa strizzando l’occhio all’intelligenza artificiale. Ask Photos, il chatbot di Gemini che consente di effettuare ricerche specifiche e colloquiali sulle foto, è infatti entrato in fase di early access per alcuni utenti negli Stati Uniti, con una novità che va ad aggiungersi alla ricerca L'articolo Gemini rivoluziona Google Photos: ecco cosa sta per cambiare proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
- Google Photos can now help you find and recall your precious moments - Google photos is getting a major AI upgrade, aiming to revolutionize how users search and interact with their photo libraries. androidauthority
- Ask Photos bringing AI search to Google Photos — how to check it out - Google is also rolling out search updates to everyone who uses Google photos on both Android and iOS devices. As part of the update, you'll be able to use what Google calls "everyday language" to ... tomsguide
