Ex Manchester United: Martial richiesto in Brasile (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Sirene brasiliane per Anthony Martial. L`attaccante francese è libero sul mercato degli svincolati dopo aver lasciato a parametro zero il ManchesterLeggi tutta la notizia su calciomercatoNotizie su altre fonti
- Martial, DUE BIG EUROPEE sull’attaccante ex Manchester United. Ecco le NOVITA’ - Nelle ultime ore, però, un club […]. Ecco dove può finire il francese Anthony Martial è stato un obiettivo di calciomercato per molte squadre (su tutte l’Inter). Un’occasione che Marotta e Paratici volevano cogliere per regalare a Simone Inzaghi la tanto desiderata quarta punta. Martial, DUE BIG EUROPEE hanno mostrato un forte interesse verso l’ex attaccante del Monaco. calcionews24
- Como, Fabregas punta al COLPO Anthony Martial. La situazione sull’attaccante ex Manchester United - Il Como per l’attacco pensa al GRANDE COLPO Anthony Martial. Fabregas vuole persuadere l’ex attaccante del Manchester United Secondo quanto riportato da Il Giorno, il Como non si vuole fermare sul mercato pensando all’ennesimo colpo internazionale offensivo: mister x che porta il nome di Anthony Martial (ex attaccante del Manchester United. Fabregas vuole a tutti […]. calcionews24
- Shock club 'open talks' to sign Anthony Martial as former Man Utd striker nears resolution on his future - Former manchester United striker Anthony martial is reportedly one of the top targets for Brazilian club Flamengo, after Pedro sustained an injury. sportbible
- Ex Manchester United: Martial richiesto in Brasile - Sirene brasiliane per Anthony martial. L`attaccante francese è libero sul mercato degli svincolati dopo aver lasciato a parametro zero il manchester United una. calciomercato
