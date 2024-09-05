Chi è Dickson Ndiema Marangach, il fidanzato di Rebecca Cheptegei che le ha dato fuoco dopo una discussione (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Chi è Dickson Ndiema Marangach, il compagno dell'atleta Rebecca Cheptegei che le ha dato fuoco dopo una discussione: la maratoneta è morta a 33 anni per le ustioni riportate sull'80% del corpo. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei, Who was Set Ablaze by Her Boyfriend, Succumbs to her Burn Injuries - Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei was horrifically set on fire by her boyfriend and died in Kenya, sparking outrage and highlighting the urgent crisis of gender-based violence in East Africa. Her tragic ... ibtimes.sg
- Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei succumbs to burn injuries after being attacked by partner - Rebecca Cheptegei, who took part in the Paris Olympics 2024, and partner dickson ndiema fought over a land dispute ... thehansindia
- Ugandan Athlete Cheptegei Dies After Being Set On Fire By Boyfriend - Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died after being set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya, Uganda's Olympic Committee chief said on Thursday. barrons
