Chi è Dickson Ndiema Marangach il fidanzato di Rebecca Cheptegei che le ha dato fuoco dopo una discussione

Chi è Dickson Ndiema Marangach, il fidanzato di Rebecca Cheptegei che le ha dato fuoco dopo una discussione (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Chi è Dickson Ndiema Marangach, il compagno dell'atleta Rebecca Cheptegei che le ha dato fuoco dopo una discussione: la maratoneta è morta a 33 anni per le ustioni riportate sull'80% del corpo.
