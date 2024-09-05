Biodiversità, Milazzo capitale italiana per il quarto anno consecutivo con la City Nature Challenge 2024 (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Grande successo della Città di Milazzo nell’ambito della City Nature Challenge 2024, iniziativa internazionale di citizen science finalizzata al coinvolgimento delle comunità locali nella raccolta di osservazioni naturalistiche. La City Nature Challenge è un’iniziativa lanciata e coordinata dalLeggi tutta la notizia su messinatodayNotizie su altre fonti
- The world is pumping out 57 million tons of plastic pollution a year - The world creates 57 million tons of plastic pollution every year and spreads it from the deepest oceans to the highest mountaintop to the inside of people's bodies, according to a new study that also ... msn
- Thomas Houseago: Night Sea Journey- first exhibition in New York City in 10 years. - A major exhibition that sees the artist pushing boundaries—material and psychological—as he sprawls intricate visions across three floors of the gallery’s Beaux-Arts townhouse. fadmagazine
- World pumps out 57 million tons of plastic pollution a year – new study - The world creates 57 million tons of plastic pollution every year and spreads it from the deepest oceans to the highest mountaintops to the inside of people’s bodies, according to a new study that ... msn
Video Biodiversità MilazzoVideo Biodiversità Milazzo