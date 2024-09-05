Amy Adams produttrice e protagonista della commedia Lazy Susans (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) L'attrice Amy Adams ha stretto un nuovo accordo con 20th Century Studios e sarà coinvolta nella realizzazione di Lazy Susans. Amy Adams ha stretto un accordo con 20th Century Studios per essere coinvolta come produttrice e protagonista di Lazy Susans, una nuova commedia in fase di sviluppo. L'attrice sarà prossimamente protagonista di Nightbitch, l'adattamento del romanzo scritto da Rachel Yoder diretto da Marielle Heller. Cosa racconterà Lazy Susans Amie Mumolo (Bridesmaids) e Stan Chervin (Moneyball) si occuperanno della sceneggiatura del film che ha al centro della trama un gruppo di mamme che formano una rock band. Il progetto si ispira alla storia di The Lazy Susans, un vero gruppo di Boston che si è formato durante la pandemia causata dalLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
