ABBA – The Singles – The First Fifty Years, la compilation (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Il cinquantesimo anniversario della vittoria degli ABBA all’Eurovision Song Contest del 6 aprile 1974 è stato celebrato in tutto il mondo; non solo per il trionfo di “Waterloo” ma per la straordinaria carriera della band. E i festeggiamenti non sono ancora finiti! Il 25 Ottobre 2024, Polar Music International pubblica uno splendido cofanetto di singoli “A-side” degli ABBA: The Singles – The First Fifty Years. La compilation riunisce per la prima volta non solo tutti i singoli degli ABBA pubblicati da Polar fino al 1982 ma anche quelli tratti dall’ultimo album Voyage del 2021. Il doppio album del 1982 The Singles – The First Ten Years viene “aggiornato” con tutti i singoli pubblicati dalla band dal 1972 al 2022.Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionistaNotizie su altre fonti
- ABBA: a ottobre esce “The Singles – I Primi Cinquant’anni” - abba: The singles – I Primi Cinquant’anni Il 25 Ottobre 2024 sarà un giorno memorabile per tutti i fan degli abba, poiché Polar Music International pubblicherà un magnifico cofanetto di singoli celebr ... megamodo
- Florence Pugh secretly dating Peaky Blinders hunk after splitting from photographer boyfriend - FLORENCE Pugh is off the market again – secretly dating Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole. She split up with photographer Charlie Gooch last year but I’ve learned the movie beauty, who co-starred ... thesun.co.uk
- ABBA Announce New Box Set, ‘The Singles – The First Fifty Years’ - abba are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their breakthrough Eurovision win with the new box set 'The singles – The First Fifty Years.' ... udiscovermusic
Video ABBA TheVideo ABBA The