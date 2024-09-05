ABBA – The Singles – The First Fifty Years la compilation

Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista

(Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Il cinquantesimo anniversario della vittoria degliall’Eurovision Song Contest del 6 aprile 1974 è stato celebrato in tutto il mondo; non solo per il trionfo di “Waterloo” ma per la straordinaria carriera della band. E i festeggiamenti non sono ancora finiti! Il 25 Ottobre 2024, Polar Music International pubblica uno splendido cofanetto di singoli “A-side” degli: The– The. Lariunisce per la prima volta non solo tutti i singoli deglipubblicati da Polar fino al 1982 ma anche quelli tratti dall’ultimo album Voyage del 2021. Il doppio album del 1982 The– TheTenviene “aggiornato” con tutti i singoli pubblicati dalla band dal 1972 al 2022.