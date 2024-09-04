Pronostico e quote Iga Swiatek – Jessica Pegula, quarti di finale WTA US Open 05-09-2024 (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) Iga Swiatek e Jessica Pegula non hanno ancora perso un set nel torneo con l’esperta statunitense (classe 1994) che proverà a raggiungere la semifinale di uno Slam per la prima volta in carriera dopo essersi fermata per ben sette volte ai quarti, due delle quali proprio su questi campi. Il modo in cui la nativa InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
- Emma Navarro reaches her first Grand Slam at the U.S. Open with win over Paula Badosa - The 13th-seeded Navarro will next face Aryna Sabalenka, while Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe advanced to the semis on the men's side of the tournament. wfae
- American Dream Lives On: Tiafoe, Fritz, Navarro power into US Open semis - Tiafoe, Fritz, and Navarro bring hope to US Open with their semi-final spots, intensifying the American quest for Grand Slam glory. efe
- Sinner and Medvedev primed for next instalment of rivalry - Top seeds Jannik Sinner and Iga swiatek have tricky U.S. Open quarter-final matches against Daniil Medvedev and jessica Pegula, respectively, in what promises to be an entertaining night session at ... cyprus-mail
Video Pronostico quoteVideo Pronostico quote