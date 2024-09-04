Ospedale Valdarno, nel 2023 la cardiologia ha effettuato 80 test eco-Doppler transcranici con bubble test (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) L’ecoDoppler transcranico con bubble test, chiamato anche test delle microbolle o semplicemente bubble test è un esame non invasivo utilizzato per diagnosticare alcune anomalie cardiache, in particolare il difetto congenito conosciuto anche come “forellino” al cuore. È un esame di II livelloLeggi tutta la notizia su arezzonotizieNotizie su altre fonti
