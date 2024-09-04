Ospedale Valdarno nel 2023 la cardiologia ha effettuato 80 test eco-Doppler transcranici con bubble test

Leggi tutta la notizia su arezzonotizie

(Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) L’ecotranscranico con, chiamato anchedelle microbolle o semplicementeè un esame non invasivo utilizzato per diagnosticare alcune anomalie cardiache, in particolare il difetto congenito conosciuto anche come “forellino” al cuore. È un esame di II livello