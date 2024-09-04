LIVE – Muchova-Haddad Maia, quarti di finale US Open 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Muchova-Haddad Maia, incontro valevole per i quarti di finale degli US Open 2024 (cemento outdoor). Tornata per la stagione sull’erba in seguito all’operazione al polso che l’aveva costretta saltare circa 8 mesi, l’ex finalista del Roland Garros e n°8 del ranking mondiale, ha iniziato a riprendere la sua marcia verso l’elité, sperando il suo fisico le conceda un po’ di tregua per qualche tempo. Parte indubbiamente lei favorita contro la brasiliana, brava a sfruttare un tabellone non impossibile e a ottenere punti importanti dopo un’annata complicata che l’ha vista scendere in classifica dalla top-10 brevemente toccata lo scorso anno alla posizione n°21 attuale. Muchova ha vinto entrambi i precedenti, tutti e due giocati su campi veloci. Sportface.it garantirà ai propri lettori aggiornamenti in tempo reale.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- LIVE – Muchova-Haddad Maia, quarti di finale US Open 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA - COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH IN TV PROGRAMMA E COPERTURA TV TABELLONE MONTEPREMI PER AGGIORNARE IL LIVE FARE REFRESH OPPURE CLICCARE SU F5 LIVE MUCHOVA-HADDAD MAIA The post LIVE – Muchova-Haddad Maia, quarti di finale US Open 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA appeared first on SportFace. Parte indubbiamente lei favorita contro la brasiliana, brava a sfruttare un tabellone non impossibile e a ottenere punti importanti dopo un’annata complicata che l’ha vista scendere in classifica dalla top-10 brevemente toccata lo scorso anno alla posizione n°21 attuale. sportface
- Jack Draper in US Open quarter-final action live on Sky Sports on Wednesday - British No 1 Jack Draper due on Arthur Ashe Stadium from approximately 6.30pm against Australian Alex de Minaur; watch the US Open - live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into ... skysports
- US Open 2024 Day 10 predictions: Top matches to watch on September 4 featuring Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner & more - Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner will be in action today at US Open 2024 Quarterfinals. Take a look at the top matches to watch and predictions ... khelnow
- Demon dreams of Aussie history as young Brit stands between him and US Open semis — LIVE - Since Lleyton Hewitt’s run to the semis of the 2005 US Open, the only Aussie man to make a grand slam semi-final was Nick Kyrgios’ run to the 2022 Wimbledon final. Left-handed Draper is into his first ... foxsports.au
Video LIVE MuchovaVideo LIVE Muchova