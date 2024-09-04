Kane pazzo per il golf: partita stellare con l’ex Milan Shevchenko (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) Il vincitore dell'US Open Justin Rose si è unito a Kane, Maddison e all'ex Milan Shevchenko per un round amichevole di golfLeggi tutta la notizia su pianetamilanNotizie su altre fonti
- Meet Tottenham wonderkid Will Lankshear, 19, who has been compared with Harry Kane and released by bitter rivals Arsenal - JAMES MADDISON summed up just how much excitement there is at Tottenham over the club’s clutch of teenage talents right now. The England midfielder told assistant boss Matt Wells he “could not ... thesun.co.uk
- Dundalk golfers out to bridge 20-year gap at All-Ireland finals - Twenty years after winning their first and only national title, Dundalk golf Club will be bidding to land a second green pennant when they head to Athlone for the All-Ireland Junior Cup Finals this ... independent.ie
- Justin Rose takes soccer rivalry to the golf course, contests Bayern Munich's star striker - England's ace golfer Justin Rose recently played a round of golf with England's soccer captain Harry kane. While Rose is a big Chelsea fan, kane plays for Bayern Munich. msn
Video Kane pazzoVideo Kane pazzo