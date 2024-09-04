INTRO Festival Preview: a Marzabotto una due giorni di musica, street food, relax e condivisione (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) INTRO Festival Preview è un evento unico che prenderà vita sabato 14 e domenica 15 settembre al Parco Peppino Impastato, Marzabotto, nel cuore dell’Appennino bolognese. Questa anteprima del Festival rappresenta il primo passo di un progetto ambizioso. INTRO è un viaggio musicale di due giorniLeggi tutta la notizia su bolognatodayNotizie su altre fonti
