Hogwarts Legacy 2, Warner Bros suggerisce il periodo di uscita e rivela che il gioco è “una priorità” (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) Hogwarts Legacy 2 rappresenta “una delle massime priorità” per Warner Bros. Games tra un paio di anni, stando a quanto affermato proprio in questi minuti dal CFO della società. Di conseguenza il dirigente ha suggerito che il gioco verrà rilasciato tra due anni, precisamente nel corso del 2026. Sulla scia dell’uscita di “Harry Potter: Campioni di Quidditch“, il direttore finanziario di Warner Bros. Discovery ha confermato che il sequel diretto del celeberrimo e vendutissimo gioco rilasciato nel corso del 2023 rappresenta uno degli obiettivi principali del colosso americano. Nello specifico Variety ha riportato che il CFO di Warner Bros.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
- Harry Potter ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Follow-Up From Warner Bros. Games Is ‘One of the Biggest Priorities,’ WBD CFO Says - warner Bros. Discovery's chief financial officer has confirmed that a followup to 2023's hit Harry Potter game "Hogwarts legacy" is a goal. variety
