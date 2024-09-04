Golf, PGA Tour contro LIV a Las Vegas: Scheffler e McIlroy sfidano Koepka e DeChambeau (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) La rivalità tra PGA Tour e PIF sbarca a Las Vegas in un match da non perdere che verrà trasmesso da TNT Sports-Warner Bros. Come rivelato da Golfweek, il numero uno del ranking mondiale Scottie Scheffler e il nordirlandese n°3 della classifica Rory McIlroy, ovvero tra i big del green che hanno rifiutato le offerte milionarie della Superlega araba, affronteranno sul green gli statunitensi Brooks Koepka e Bryson DeChambeau, tra i giocatori di punta del circuito separatista finanziato dal Pif, il fondo sovrano dell’Arabia Saudita. Golf, PGA Tour contro LIV a Las Vegas: Scheffler e McIlroy sfidano Koepka e DeChambeau SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- Adele si ferma dopo il tour, l’annuncio dopo i concerti a Las Vegas: “Mi prenderò una lunga pausa” - Adele ha annunciato l'addio alle scene "per un periodo incredibilmente lungo". La cantante ha dichiarato che dopo i concerti che si terranno a Las Vegas, si prenderà una lunga pausa dalla musica.Continua a leggere . fanpage
- Adele si ferma dopo il tour, l’annuncio dopo il concerto a Las Vegas: “Mi prenderò una lunga pausa” - Adele ha annunciato l'addio alle scene "per un periodo incredibilmente lungo". La cantante ha dichiarato che dopo i concerti che si terranno a Las Vegas, si prenderà una lunga pausa dalla musica.Continua a leggere . fanpage
- Golf: Jhonattan Vegas vince il 3M Open, primo squillo sul PGA Tour dopo 7 anni - Completa il podio Matt Kuchar, uno dei quattro mister 63 del sabato, che finisce a -15. Il tutto in una giornata che, in Venezuela, per altre ragioni, non può che essere di una particolarità estrema, per usare un eufemismo. Spaun, Matt NeSmith e il sudcoreano K. Per tutti loro score di -12. Lee. Giù dalle prime tre posizioni uno dei due altri non americani in top ten, il canadese Taylor Pendrith, quinto da solo a -14 davanti al terzetto composto da Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Fishburn e Sahith Theegala, che rimangono a un colpo da Pendrith. oasport
- Sports on TV for Sept. 9 - 15 - Sunday, Sept. 15 USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Playoffs - Round of 16, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga. GOLF — DP World tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Final Round, Royal County ... lasvegassun
- McIlroy, Scheffler, DeChambeau and Koepka to compete in LIV vs PGA TV battle - “Bryson looks forward to competing in Las vegas this December in an event that is sure to provide great entertainment for the fans.” There will be appearance fees but no prize money, according to ... cityam
- Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler to team up against LIV stars for TV match - Use precise geolocation data. Actively scan device characteristics for identification. Store and/or access information on a device. Personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, audience ... msn
Video Golf PGAVideo Golf PGA