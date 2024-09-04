Famosi i ruoli in "Gidget", "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" e "T.J. Hooker" (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) Si è spento a 88 anni James Darren, famoso attore, regista e cantante. Noto soprattutto per il ruolo del surfista nel film Gidget – I cavalloni, diventato un cult tra i giovanissimi, Darren è morto al Cedars-Sinai Hospital di Los Angeles.Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonnaNotizie su altre fonti
- È morto James Darren, l’attore di Star Trek: Deep Space Nine e Gidget aveva 88 anni - È morto James Darren. L'attore aveva 88 anni ed era noto per i suoi ruoli in film come Gidget e serie come Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. A darne notizia il sito americano TMZ. Il figlio Jim Moret ha confermato che si è spento nel sonno nella giornata di lunedì 2 settembre, dove era arrivato per problemi cardiaci.Continua a leggere . fanpage
- 'The Time Tunnel' actor James Darren passes away at 88 - James darren, known for his role in the 1950s films 'gidget', 'The Time Tunnel', and his successful music career, has passed away at the age of 88. darren's death was announced by Nancy Sinatra, a ... timesofindia.indiatimes
