Ewan McGregor e Matthew McConaughey in corsa per il ruolo di Hal Jordan (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) La scelta del prossimo Hal Jordan, uno dei personaggi più iconici dell’universo DC, continua a tenere i fan con il fiato sospeso. Di recente, sono emerse nuove voci che indicano come i DC Studios stiano valutando diversi attori di spicco per il ruolo nella serie “Lanterne”. Tra i nomi in lizza, spiccano quelli di EwanLeggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
- Lanterns: Ewan McGregor e Matthew McConaughey sarebbero in lizza per interpretare Hal Jordan - Ma McGregor e McConaughey sono solo leggermente più giovani, rispettivamente di 53 e 54 anni, quindi se tali indiscrezioni si rivelassero vere, la serie sembra chiaramente destinata a introdurre una versione più anziana di questo personaggio. La produzione di Lanterns dovrebbe iniziare nel primo trimestre del 2025 nel Regno Unito, il che potrebbe portare la serie a un’uscita nel 2026. cinefilos
- HBO's Green Lantern Series Offers Josh Brolin the Hal Jordan Role (Report) - Josh Brolin has reportedly been invited to trade in Thanos purple for Lantern green. The Avengers franchise vet (and Outer Range star) has been offered - but has not yet accepted — the role of Hal ... msn
- Following Reports About Josh Brolin And Green Lantern, There Are Two A-Listers Rumored For Hal Jordan - One of those is the TV show Lanterns, which is reportedly set to focus on a pair of Green Lanterns. Hal jordan will apparently be one of the lead characters and, per a recent rumor, Josh Brolin is ... cinemablend
- Green Lantern TV Series Cast: Which Actors Could Be Hal Jordan - Ever since the DCU’s Green Lantern-based Lanterns series was announced by James Gunn in January 2023, fans have often wondered who could essay the role of Hal jordan. Amid speculation, multiple names ... yahoo
