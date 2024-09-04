Azerbaigian-Svezia (giovedì 05 settembre 2024 ore 18:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici. La squadra di Tomasson riparte dalla Lega C (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) Dopo il fallimento nella scorsa Nations League, che ne ha decreto la retrocessione in Lega C, e la mancata qualificazione a EURO 2024, la Svezia ha cambiato allenatore e per la prima volta ha scelto un straniero come il danese Jon Dahl Tomasson che, dopo alcune amichevoli, guiderà i suoi in una partita vera proprio InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
