Volley A1 femminile, la Igor attiva il temporary club store (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Da ieri, con l'apertura ufficiale della prima fase della campagna abbonamenti (che già nelle prime ore ha visto un boom di richieste di prelazione da parte dei vecchi abbonati), è attivo nel cuore di Novara il club temporary store, che rimarrà aperto fino a fine mese.Situato all'inizio dellaLeggi tutta la notizia su todayNotizie su altre fonti
- Kaizer Chiefs Coach Nasreddine Nabi Welcomes a Player Back to Naturena - Kazier Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi officially welcomed a seventh new signing after a player returned to Amakhosi following his 2022 exit from the PSL club. briefly.co.za
- Cumberland Township and Police administrative offices move to new temporary location - The August 27 meeting of the Cumberland Township Board of Supervisors marked the last date the township supervisors met at their current location at 1370 Fairfield Road, which had housed the township ... gettysburgconnection
- How Jadon Sancho went from the signing of the summer to Erik Ten Hag’s fifth choice at Manchester United - There was something sadly fitting about the way it ended. Jadon Sancho’s final kick of a ball in a Manchester United shirt was a missed opportunity that came at a cost: the rather tame penalty that ... independent.co.uk
Video Volley femminileVideo Volley femminile