Samora Smallwood lancia Hold One Entertainment e debutta con la serie “Coming Home” (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) La nuova società di produzione di Samora Smallwood, Hold One Entertainment, avvia le riprese della serie romantica "Coming Home", esplorando radici, crescita personale e il mondo dello spettacolo.Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
- ‘Death She Wrote’ Actress Samora Smallwood Launches Production Company Hold One Entertainment With Rom-Com Series ‘Coming Home’ - samora smallwood has launched Hold One Entertainment, which debuts with a rom-com series for Bell Fibe's TV1 called 'Coming Home.' ... deadline
Video Samora SmallwoodVideo Samora Smallwood