Mo: Idf, ‘colpito a Gaza City ex college utilizzato come base da Hamas’ (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Tel Aviv, 3 set. (Adnkronos) – L’esercito israeliano ha annunciato che aerei da combattimento dell’Iaf hanno colpito nella città di Gaza un ex college, utilizzato da Hamas come base per lanciare attacchi contro le truppe nella zona.L’Idf ha sottolineato di aver agito in modo mirato, attraverso informazioni di intelligence militare, dello Shin Bet e del Comando militare meridionale. L'articolo Mo: Idf, ‘colpito a Gaza City ex college utilizzato come base da Hamas’ CalcioWeb. Leggi tutta la notizia su calcioweb.euNotizie su altre fonti
- Mo: Idf, 'colpito a Gaza City ex college utilizzato come base da Hamas' - Tel Aviv, 3 set. (Adnkronos) - L'esercito israeliano ha annunciato che aerei da combattimento dell'Iaf hanno colpito nella città di gaza un ex college, utilizzato da Hamas come base per lanciare attac ... lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
- Ombudsman: All political, security chiefs have been shirking responsibility for Oct. 7 - Slain hostage’s widow refuses to meet Netanyahu as he visits family home * PM bashes Britain over ‘misguided’ arms halts * IDF says it razed kilometer-long Hamas tunnel in gaza ... timesofisrael
- IDF jets strike former college being used as Hamas base - The IDF announced that fighter jets had struck a former college in gaza City, which was being used by Hamas as a base to launch attacks against IDF troops in the area. The IDF stressed that it had ... msn
Video Idf ‘colpitoVideo Idf ‘colpito