LE INNOVAZIONI DI SETHI KRISHAN CHAND NELLA POESIA, NELL’ARTE E NELLA LETTERATURA (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) KRISHAN CHAND SETHI, con la moglie Sunita, premiato a Galatone di Goffredo Palmerini L’AQUILA – Ho incontrato KRISHAN CHAND SETHI nel 2018, in Salento. Era venuto in Italia per un evento artistico-letterario a Galatone, città a 27 chilometri da Lecce. Fui subito affascinato dalla sua arte fotografica e dalla sua POESIA, distillata in versi brevi e intensi. La sua fotografia e i suoi versi, in una sinestesia altamente suggestiva, li ho poi visti “dal vivo” in alcuni preziosi coffee table books che SETHI aveva portato con sé per il Premio di Arte Sacra e POESIA organizzato dall’associazione internazionale Verbumlandiart. In quell’occasione gli fu conferita una Targa d’Argento in riconoscimento del suo contributo a lungo termine alla Cultura e alla LETTERATURA.Leggi tutta la notizia su laprimapaginaNotizie su altre fonti
