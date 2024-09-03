Il super-kit d’emergenza di una mamma torna virale per il ritorno a scuola: “Così mia figlia è preparata a tutto (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Nella borsetta la donna riesce a infilare cerotti, elastici per capelli, prodotti per la cura del corpo e perfino un kit per lavarsi i denti. Parola d'ordine: "Non si sa mai". Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- Gonorrhoea: Advice to stay safe from super strains - AUTUMN often sees a surge in the number of cases of sexually-transmitted infections within our community, especially among young people who are ... worcesternews.co.uk
- Advice to stay safe from 'super' strain of this infection - AUTUMN often sees a surge in the number of cases of sexually-transmitted infections within our community, especially among young people who are a high-risk group. With more than 10,000 university ... msn
- Why is the Nike logo upside down on some Premier League third kits - The reason why the Nike logo is different on some Premier League third kits this season is because of the major manufacturer’s ‘Together We Rise’ campaign. Nike have changed their logo on third kits ... metro.co.uk
Video super kitVideo super kit