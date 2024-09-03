“Il Coaching Emozionale nel Tennis”: in vendita il libro di Alberto Castellani scritto con Alessio Fiorucci. Prefazione di Toni Nadal (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) “Il Coaching Emozionale” è un metodo Tennistico rivoluzionario che ha origine nel 1983, quando Alberto Castellani, coach di Tennis ATP, ha iniziato ad allenare i suoi giocatori partendo dalle abilità mentali, al contrario di quasi tutti i coach di quegli anni che erano concentrati totalmente solo sulla tecnica biomeccanica e, al massimo, sulla tattica. Per circa quarant’anni, Castellani, ha allenato centinaia di giocatori e molti di essi li ha portati nella classifica top 50 ATP utilizzando i suoi studi di psicologia sportiva e sperimentazioni rivoluzionarie per i canoni Tennistici di allora.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- Nick Kyrgios offers to coach Coco Gauff after US Open woe - Nick Kyrgios has stepped up to offer his mentorship to Coco Gauff following her unexpected exit from the US Open, where she bowed out in the fourth round while trying to defend her title. The young ... express.co.uk
- Germany's Zverev reveals no off-court bond with father despite coaching ties - Germany’s Alexander Zverev has revealed that he never spend time with his father despite him being his coach. The 27-year-old is regarded as one of the best players currently playing in men’s tennis ... tennisuptodate
- Jessica Pegula earns seventh quarterfinal Grand Slam shot. Is this her breakthrough - Jessica Pegula is the daughter of a billionaire. But she has earned her standing among the top 10 women's tennis players over a long, hard road. usatoday
Video Coaching EmozionaleVideo Coaching Emozionale