Geeked Week 2024: un nuovo sguardo a film, serie tv e giochi (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Il conto alla rovescia che porterà all’edizione 2024 della Geeked Week continua a scorrere, e Netflix ha offerto al pubblico un nuovo sguardo a film, serie tv e giochi che faranno da cornice alla celebre convention. L’appuntamento è fissato per il 19 settembre, come oramai noto durante l’imperdibile evento saranno diffusi trailer, clip e molto altro dal mondo dell’intrattenimento prodotto dal colosso dello streaming. Tra le serie tv che faranno parte della Geeked Week 2024 spiccano titoli quali The Sandman S2, One Piece S2, Stranger Things (stagione finale) e molti altri.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
- Geeked Week 2024: un nuovo sguardo a film, serie tv e giochi - Mercoledì S2 The Sandman S2 (Riprese e Novità dal Cast) Squid Game S2 (Teaser Trailer) Arcane S2 One Piece S2 (Ultime dal Casting) Stranger Things: Stagione finale (Featurette Dietro le Quinte) Avatar: The Last Airbender S2 Tomb Raider: Nuova Serie Black Mirror S7 Cobra Kai – Parte 2: The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep: film animato Ecco il nuovo trailer: #GEEKEDWEEK IS COMING. universalmovies
- Stranger Things, Arcane, The Sandman, tutte le novità nel trailer della Netflix Geeked Week - Questo è il quarto anno consecutivo che Netflix organizza la Geeked Week e i fan possono aspettarsi notizie esclusive, sconti, eventi, anteprime e molto altro ancora sulle proprietà e sui videogiochi preferiti dello studio. Quest'anno la celebrazione globale dedicata ai fan della piattaforma avrà un tocco più personale con un evento dal vivo ad Atlanta e i festeggiamenti inizieranno il 16 settembre. movieplayer
- Geeked Week 2024: un nuovo sguardo a film, serie tv e giochi - L’appuntamento è fissato per il 19 settembre, come oramai noto durante l’imperdibile evento saranno diffusi trailer, clip e molto altro dal mondo dell’intrattenimento prodotto dal colosso dello streaming. https://t. LIVE on September 19. Il conto alla rovescia che porterà all’edizione 2024 della Geeked Week continua a scorrere, e Netflix ha offerto al pubblico un nuovo sguardo a film, serie tv e giochi che faranno da cornice alla celebre convention. universalmovies
- Arcane 2, quando esce il trailer Novità dalla serie tv Netflix - Ecco tutto quello che dovete sapere sulla seconda stagione di Arcane, acclamata serie televisiva animata di Netflix. serial.everyeye
- Stranger Things, Arcane, The Sandman, tutte le novità nel trailer della Netflix Geeked Week - Con un trailer, il colosso dello streaming ha anticipato le novità in arrivo sulle sue serie più attese della prossima stagione ... movieplayer
- New Sneak Peek Released For ARCANE Season 2 - Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming geeked week event teasing several of its upcoming projects, but in the middle of that trailer, they highlight Arcane Season 2 with a new sneak peek. So, ... geektyrant
Video Geeked WeekVideo Geeked Week