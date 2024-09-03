Geeked Week 2024 | un nuovo sguardo a film serie tv e giochi

Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmovies

(Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Il conto alla rovescia che porterà all’edizionedellacontinua a scorrere, e Netflix ha offerto al pubblico untv eche faranno da cornice alla celebre convention. L’appuntamento è fissato per il 19 settembre, come oramai noto durante l’imperdibile evento saranno diffusi trailer, clip e molto altro dal mondo dell’intrattenimento prodotto dal colosso dello streaming. Tra letv che faranno parte dellaspiccano titoli quali The Sandman S2, One Piece S2, Stranger Things (stagione finale) e molti altri.